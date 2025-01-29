SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Given New $14.00 Price Target at UBS Group

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $10.50 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $139,630.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,445.28. The trade was a 6.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Schuppenhauer bought 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,355.70. The trade was a 197.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,008,870 shares of company stock worth $416,950,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,145,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,306,000 after acquiring an additional 87,097 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,766,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 41.5% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 240,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 70,603 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,940,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688,847 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

