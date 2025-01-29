Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $34.98, but opened at $29.05. Solaris Energy Infrastructure shares last traded at $28.98, with a volume of 687,807 shares traded.

SEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Solaris Energy Infrastructure had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $75.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.09%.

In related news, Director James R. Burke sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $133,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,151.44. This represents a 32.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

