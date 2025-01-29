Songjiang Ma Sells 2,000 Shares of Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Stock

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) President Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $22,360.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,897,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,390,002.84. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Songjiang Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $20,980.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $21,440.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $21,700.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Songjiang Ma sold 56 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $565.60.

On Friday, January 10th, Songjiang Ma sold 1,057 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $10,591.14.

On Monday, January 6th, Songjiang Ma sold 941 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $9,560.56.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $24,800.00.

On Monday, December 30th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $25,000.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Songjiang Ma sold 2,000 shares of Gyre Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $25,400.00.

Gyre Therapeutics Price Performance

GYRE traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 59,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,498. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.57. Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $26.37.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GYRE. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gyre Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gyre Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gyre Therapeutics by 392.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 90,557 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gyre Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

