South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 337.3% from the December 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

South32 Price Performance

Shares of South32 stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.62. 49,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,567. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

Get South32 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of South32 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

South32 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.