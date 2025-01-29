Southern First Bancshares Announces Financial Results for the Period Ended December 31, 2024

Southern First Bancshares, Inc., the holding company for Southern First Bank, recently disclosed its financial performance for the period ended December 31, 2024. The company issued a press release on January 28, 2025, detailing its results.

The press release, available as Exhibit 99.1 in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, provides an overview of Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s financial position and outcomes for the specified period. Investors and stakeholders can access this information for a comprehensive understanding of the company’s recent financial health.

Furthermore, as part of its disclosure, Southern First Bancshares, Inc. included a slide presentation highlighting its financial results for the same period. This presentation, exhibited as 99.2 in the Form 8-K filing, offers additional insights into the company’s performance and strategic direction.

The slide presentation will be accessible on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s website at www.southernfirst.com, specifically within the “Investor Relations” section. This allows interested parties to delve deeper into the specifics of the financial results and gain a visual representation of the data presented.

The company’s commitment to transparency and timely disclosure is evident in these filings, providing investors and the market with valuable information to make informed decisions. Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s dedication to clear communication and financial reporting is pivotal in maintaining trust and confidence among its stakeholders.

In conclusion, Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s recent financial disclosures offer a detailed view of its performance, aiding investors, analysts, and others in evaluating the company’s position and prospects moving forward.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Southern First Bancshares’s 8K filing here.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

