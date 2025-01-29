Southern Style Financial Inc. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Southern Style Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Southern Style Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 65,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $635,000.

ESGV opened at $108.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

