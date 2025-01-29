Southern Style Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,891 Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Southern Style Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000. Constellation Brands comprises approximately 2.5% of Southern Style Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Investment Group grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in Constellation Brands by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its position in Constellation Brands by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $6,089,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,800.92. The trade was a 77.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.00, for a total value of $159,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,736,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,589,044. This trade represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,746 shares of company stock valued at $15,017,097. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.91. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $176.51 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.70.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Argus cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.14.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

