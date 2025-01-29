SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as low as $1.92. SPAR Group shares last traded at $1.96, with a volume of 100,000 shares traded.

SPAR Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPAR Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 35,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SPAR Group by 199.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 82,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in SPAR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in SPAR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

