Spectral (SPEC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Spectral (SPEC) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Spectral has a total market cap of $48.38 million and $3.88 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectral token can currently be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00004584 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Spectral has traded 31.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,749.31 or 0.99679109 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101,428.27 or 0.99364601 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral was first traded on May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 4.9076278 USD and is down -5.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $3,859,756.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectral using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

