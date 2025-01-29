Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Buys 234 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF comprises about 0.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IFRA stock opened at $47.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

