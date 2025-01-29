Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 159.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF alerts:

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $50.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.