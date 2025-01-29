Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Planning Center Inc.

Planning Center Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Planning Center Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.4% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Starbucks from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $100.46 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $103.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.71.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a net margin of 10.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total value of $143,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,648 shares in the company, valued at $6,503,747.36. This trade represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

