Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Shares of SPLP stock opened at $40.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.25.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $520.42 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 11.43%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
