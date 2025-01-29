SteelPeak Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 85,905 Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 85,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $387,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ opened at $32.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $681.18 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

