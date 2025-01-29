SteelPeak Wealth LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 29,746 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in 3M by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 146,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,004,000 after acquiring an additional 20,421 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 26.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 845,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,770,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 197,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 40.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 252,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,564,000 after buying an additional 13,473 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 6,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $1,010,438.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,902 shares in the company, valued at $734,564.70. The trade was a 57.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total value of $944,098.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,024 shares in the company, valued at $750,736.32. This trade represents a 55.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,291 shares of company stock valued at $9,339,786 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $152.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.26 and a 200 day moving average of $129.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.02. 3M had a return on equity of 100.77% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

