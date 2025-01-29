SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $11.53 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $161.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.70 and a 200-day moving average of $153.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $124.32 and a 52-week high of $166.83.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

