SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 34,284 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 34,284 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,734.8% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,070.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $79.13 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $84.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

