StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Credit Suisse Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CS opened at $0.89 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36.
About Credit Suisse Group
