Stonegate Investment Group LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 534.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 399.1% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
Sony Group Stock Performance
Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sony Group Co. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $22.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Sony Group
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.
