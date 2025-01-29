Stonegate Investment Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTWO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 125,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 142,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 20,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

VTWO opened at $91.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

