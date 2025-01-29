Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 9,101 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $607.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $524.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $599.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $578.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $485.19 and a one year high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

