Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,011 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the third quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $101.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

