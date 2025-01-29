Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,223 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $13,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

