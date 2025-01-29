Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 226.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.12. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.2545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

