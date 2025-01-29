Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report) by 602.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,504 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 1.66% of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 56,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 163,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after buying an additional 9,255 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF alerts:

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Price Performance

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF stock opened at $47.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.67. Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.11 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (FLRT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund targeting floating-rate debt from non-investment-grade issuers. FLRT was launched on Feb 19, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Pacific Asset Floating Rate High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.