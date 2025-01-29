Strategic Blueprint LLC Has $5 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $4,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 160.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.12. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

