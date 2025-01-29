Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 918.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,428 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.99% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $6,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT stock opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.