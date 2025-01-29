Strategic Blueprint LLC Sells 463 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 10,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 114,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,791 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 138,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3,359.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FTCS opened at $90.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.57. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $80.66 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.4043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.