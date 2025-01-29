Strategic Blueprint LLC Trims Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,359 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,510,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 489,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 112,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 106,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.02. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $26.88 and a 52 week high of $30.88.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

