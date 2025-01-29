Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Stryker by 106.7% during the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $394.92 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $310.74 and a 52 week high of $406.19. The company has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $376.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.01%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. The trade was a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $380.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Stryker from $383.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $405.80.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

