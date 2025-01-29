sudeng (HIPPO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $66.09 Million

sudeng (HIPPO) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. sudeng has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and $25.44 million worth of sudeng was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, sudeng has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One sudeng token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $102,056.38 or 0.99580956 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101,805.97 or 0.99336619 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About sudeng

sudeng’s launch date was September 27th, 2024. sudeng’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. sudeng’s official Twitter account is @hippo_cto. The official website for sudeng is www.hippocto.meme.

Buying and Selling sudeng

According to CryptoCompare, “sudeng (HIPPO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. sudeng has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of sudeng is 0.00665229 USD and is down -7.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $25,619,375.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hippocto.meme/.”

