Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Buys New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,596,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,751,000. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust comprises 0.7% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned about 3.44% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,469.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.38. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 12-month low of $19.73 and a 12-month high of $23.32.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

