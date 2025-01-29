Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $13.37 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $13,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its position in S&P Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the third quarter. EWA LLC now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $620.00 to $617.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.54.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $520.54 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.69. The firm has a market cap of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

