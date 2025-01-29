Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the December 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 47,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,360. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

