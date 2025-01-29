Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the December 31st total of 68,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Trading Up 1.8 %
OTCMKTS:SUTNY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.02. 47,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,360. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- Stock Average Calculator
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.