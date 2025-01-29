Swedbank AB Decreases Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 151,995 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.09% of Boston Scientific worth $114,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.26.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. This represents a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $1,250,672.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.46. The company had a trading volume of 463,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,613,354. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.08 and a fifty-two week high of $103.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.