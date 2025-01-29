Swedbank AB Has $159.07 Million Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Swedbank AB trimmed its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,316,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,147,423 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned approximately 1.71% of Enphase Energy worth $159,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Enphase Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

ENPH traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.45. 448,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.79.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $85.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.43.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

