Swedbank AB Trims Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swedbank AB cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,030,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.63% of Veeva Systems worth $216,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $5,133,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,366,000 after buying an additional 1,267,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho started coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VEEV traded down $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.99. 90,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,025,167. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.25 and a 1 year high of $258.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.88.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

