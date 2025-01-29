Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stake Reduced by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC lessened its holdings in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,289,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 201,902 shares during the quarter. Sypris Solutions comprises approximately 3.9% of Williams & Novak LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Williams & Novak LLC owned 9.94% of Sypris Solutions worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.68.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.66 million during the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 14.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Sypris Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

