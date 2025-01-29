T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42, Zacks reports. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 12.96%.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of T-Mobile US stock traded up $19.55 on Wednesday, hitting $240.69. 2,875,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.66. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $248.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 40.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $236.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.30, for a total transaction of $24,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,441,204 shares in the company, valued at $323,262,057.20. This trade represents a 7.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nestor Cano sold 11,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.75, for a total transaction of $2,561,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,300. This trade represents a 71.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,200 shares of company stock valued at $32,736,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

