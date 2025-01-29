Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,540 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $3.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,292,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,191,131. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5484 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

