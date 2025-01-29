Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at RODMAN&RENSHAW

RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TLPH. Maxim Group upgraded Talphera to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Talphera in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:TLPH opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.81. Talphera has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $1.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talphera stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 758,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. Talphera comprises 0.4% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 4.47% of Talphera as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

