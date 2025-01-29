Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.12% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TH

Target Hospitality Stock Down 5.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Shares of TH stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. Target Hospitality has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.