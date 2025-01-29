Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Upgraded at Northland Securities

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 61.12% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Thursday, November 14th.
Target Hospitality Stock Down 5.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target Hospitality
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter worth about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 48.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Target Hospitality
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Talos Energy: Time to Take a Plunge Ahead of New CEO Appointment?
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.