Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s Why

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 50% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 122,746 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 99,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Tarku Resources Trading Up 50.0 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Free Report)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.