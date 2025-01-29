Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Acquired by Nvest Financial LLC

Nvest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Nvest Financial LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Covea Finance lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 21,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after acquiring an additional 64,617 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4,721.8% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $509.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $475.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $449.37. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.41 and a 12-month high of $518.85. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $531.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDY

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, EVP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,044.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,467,942. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,116 shares of company stock worth $33,505,935 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.