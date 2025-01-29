Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Posts Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 3.8 %
LON TYM opened at GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Tertiary Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.16 ($0.00). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tertiary Minerals
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- American Airlines: Industry Headwinds or Internal Flaws?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- 3 Trucking Stocks Leading the Way in Market Momentum
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Stocks to Gain From Trump’s Family Caregiver Tax Credits
Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.