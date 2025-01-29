Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Posts Earnings Results

Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.20) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Tertiary Minerals Stock Up 3.8 %

LON TYM opened at GBX 0.06 ($0.00) on Wednesday. Tertiary Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.16 ($0.00). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of -0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87.

Tertiary Minerals Company Profile

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects. It explores for base and precious metal, copper, gold, and silver deposits in Zambia and in Nevada. Tertiary Minerals plc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom.

