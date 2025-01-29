Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.370-1.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.4 billion-$4.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.6 billion. Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTEK shares. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Tetra Tech from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.32.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Shares of Tetra Tech stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.67. 4,631,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,504,045. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $51.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

