Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Issues Earnings Results

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 42.92%. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.650 EPS.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

TEVA traded down $2.94 on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 11,770,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,782,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at $744,034.48. This represents a 30.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

