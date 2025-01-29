Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,600 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the December 31st total of 316,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tgs Asa Price Performance
OTCMKTS TGSNF traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. 110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.69.
About Tgs Asa
