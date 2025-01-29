The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bank of East Asia Price Performance

BKEAY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

