The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bank of East Asia Price Performance
BKEAY stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Bank of East Asia has a 1 year low of $1.06 and a 1 year high of $1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day moving average is $1.24.
About Bank of East Asia
