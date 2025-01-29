The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Stock Position Decreased by Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN

Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN reduced its position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Brink’s accounts for 1.9% of Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN owned about 0.21% of Brink’s worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 200.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Brink’s by 137.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brink’s by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Brink’s

In other Brink’s news, EVP James K. Parks sold 4,000 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $386,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,550.53. The trade was a 26.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Brink’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The Brink’s Company has a 12-month low of $79.03 and a 12-month high of $115.91.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.74%.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

